Did You Fall For Fake News on Israel-Hamas Conflict? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

With at least 1,300 deaths and more than four lakh people displaced, the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has everyone glued to their screens. At this time, the need for knowing what is true and what is not is crucial.
Take our quiz to see whether you fell for misinformation related to this crisis.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)