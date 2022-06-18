Bhagwant Mann Condemns Kabul Gurdwara Attack, MEA Says Situation Being Monitored

Soon after a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a gurudwara in Kabul in Afghanistan on Saturdat, 18 June, Indian politicians condemned the attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Centre for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said that they are monitoring the situation.

According to a report by The Indian Express, two people have been declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Ahmar, a security guard at the gurdwara, and Sawinder Singh (60), from Ghazni.

Condemning the attack, Bhagwant Mann said, “Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I'm praying for everyone's safety.”