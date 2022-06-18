Blasts, Gunfire Reported in Kabul Gurdwara; Multiple Casualties Suspected

A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, 18 June, reported multiple local news outlets, adding that at least two blasts have rocked the place of worship.

“Gunmen have opened fire in the gurdwara. We are on the other side of the building right now. Some people are suspected to be dead, but details will be clear only when we move inside,” Gurnam Singh, the president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, told The Indian Express.