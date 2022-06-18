Blasts, Gunfire Reported in Kabul Gurdwara; Multiple Casualties Suspected
Multiple people are suspected to be dead. More details awaited.
A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, 18 June, reported multiple local news outlets, adding that at least two blasts have rocked the place of worship.
“Gunmen have opened fire in the gurdwara. We are on the other side of the building right now. Some people are suspected to be dead, but details will be clear only when we move inside,” Gurnam Singh, the president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, told The Indian Express.
As per info so far, three people have come out (of the Gurudwara) - two of them sent to hospital. Guard of the Gurudwara – a Muslim – died of bullets. At least 7-8 people are still believed to be trapped inside but numbers are not confirmed. Firing is still going on.Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the BJP told ANI
According to news agency ANI, the Sikh Sangat is believed to be stuck in the gurdwara.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
