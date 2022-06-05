At Least 35 Killed, 450 Injured in Fire at Bangladesh Chemical Depot

The state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital accommodated most of the fire-wounded patients while several others, including scores of firefighters, were being treated at a military hospital and some private facilities.

In a statement, Mujibur Rahman, director of the BM Container Depot, said it was not clear what caused the fire. "But I think the fire started from the container."

"Arrangements are being made to ensure that the injured get the best treatment. We will bear the entire cost of the treatment. Those who were injured in the accident will be given the maximum compensation," Rahman was quoted as saying The Daily Star.

"In addition, we will take responsibility for all the families of all the victims," he added.

BM Container Depot is set up as an inland container depot which has been operating since May 2011. The private container depot was built on 21 acres of land in the Sitakunda area of Chattagram, adjacent to the Bay of Bengal coastlines.