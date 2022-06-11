India's Amandeep Singh Gill Appointed UN Gen Secretary's Envoy on Technology
Gill was India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva (2016-18).
India's Amandeep Singh Gill was on Friday, 10 June, appointed the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres's envoy on technology.
Gill is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence Research Collaborative project, based at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva.
He will be succeeding Maria-Francesca Spatolisano.
In a press release, the UN said that Guterres "wishes to extend his appreciation and gratitude to the Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs, Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, for her dedication and commitment as the Acting Envoy on Technology."
More About Amandeep Gill
Amandeep Gill was India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva (2016-2018). He joined India’s diplomatic service in 1992 and served in various capacities in disarmament and strategic technologies and international security affairs, with postings in Tehran and Colombo.
He was also a visiting scholar at Stanford University.
He has previously served as the Executive Director and Co-Lead of the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation (2018-2019).
In addition to delivering the report of the High-Level Panel, Gill helped secure high-impact international consensus recommendations on regulating artificial intelligence in lethal autonomous weapon systems in 2017 and 2018.
Gill holds a PhD in nuclear learning in multilateral forums from King’s College, London, a Bachelor of Technology in electronics and electrical communications from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an Advanced Diploma in French history and language from Geneva University.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.