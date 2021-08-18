VP Amrullah Saleh Declares Himself Afghanistan's 'Caretaker President'
Saleh said, "I will never betray the soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Massoud."
Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday, 17 August, announced that he is in the country and is the "legitimate caretaker President".
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, 15 August, amid the Taliban advance, while his whereabouts remain unknown. There were reports that Saleh had also fled with Ghani. However, Saleh clarified through a tweet that he is inside Afghanistan.
"Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus. (sic)"Saleh wrote in a tweet
"In my soil. With the people. For a cause and purpose. With solid belief in righteousness. Opposing Pak backed oppression and brutal dictatorship is our legitimacy (sic)," Saleh had tweeted earlier.
'Futile to Argue with Biden; Won't Bow to Taliban Under Any Circumstances'
Showing disappointment with the US, Saleh said, "It is futile to argue with POTUS on Afghanistan now. Let him digest it."
He added that Afghans must prove that Afghanistan isn't like Vietnam and "the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong".
Unlike US or NATO, Saleh asserted, "we haven't lost spirit and see enormous opportunities ahead".
Taking an absolute stand, Saleh ended his tweet, saying, "Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE. (sic)"
On Sunday, when Kabul fell to the Taliban, Saleh had tweeted:
"I will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to the Taliban terrorists. I will never betray the soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won't dis-appoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER. (sic)"
