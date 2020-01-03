‘A More Dangerous World’: Soleimani Killing Triggers Global Alarm

Global powers are warning that the world has become a more dangerous place after US President Donald Trump ordered the targeted killing of Iran’s top general and are urging restraint on all sides.

China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the UN Security Council, took a dim view of the US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport early on Friday, 3 January, that killed General Qassem Soleimani.

