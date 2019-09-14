How 9/11 Changed the World & America-Pakistan-India Trilateral

On that sparkling morning, they carried chemical sprays, utility knives and box-cutters through airport security. And when they broke into the cockpits mid-flight to hijack the aircraft, only one team faced enough resistance to prevent it from reaching its target.

United Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing all forty passengers aboard. The other aircraft struck their targets with sickening precision, abetted by an alarming lack of communication and coordination among US government agencies on the ground.

One plane plowed into the side of the Pentagon, creating a gaping hole in the heavily-guarded headquarters of the US military, and killing 125.

In New York, the twin towers of the World Trade Center – that glittering icon of Western prosperity – were hit seventeen minutes apart; in perhaps the day’s most incomprehensible horror, they buckled under the heat from the fiery crashes and crumpled to the ground. In all, nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks, including more than 400 emergency service workers.