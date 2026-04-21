Climate-Displaced, Now Deleted: A Bengal Village Caught Between River and State

"Some plots look like they were ditches that have dried up... they are caved in and haven't yet been filled up. When it rains, those lands are likely to flood. It's like they picked the families up from the river and threw them into the pond," Mohd Masood, a local activist associated with the Porijayi Shramik Aikyo Mancha, an NGO that works for migrant workers, tells The Quint.

He alleges that the TMC government has turned a blind eye to the situation, and even during elections, the issue of river erosion is not a poll issue. "All everyone can think about is the SIR. Because of the unneccesary chaos it has created, all real issues that the people face through the year have been eclipsed," he adds.

Locals also alleged that the government had promised to take steps to protect the land from further erosion, but has failed to do so.

Imran Ali, an MA graduate from Calcutta University who lives nearby, shows The Quint how the government has been using bags of sand and bamboo cages filled with rocks tied up in a net to prevent the soil from breaking away.

"The river swallows houses several stories high when it swells. Will these sand bags and boulder boxes stand a chance? Why can't they create concrete boulders like they have done in Digha?" he asks.