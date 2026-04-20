'Are Our Children Still Indian?': Deleted Voters of Murshidabad Demand Answers

In late December, the ECI published the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) list, in which the share of deletion of Muslim population was less than their total population proportion in almost every seat. However, among the 91 lakh or so voters whose names have been removed from voter rolls as of now, over 34 percent are Muslim. This exceeds their total statewide population of 27 percent, as per the 2011 Census. However, Hindus (mostly Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) exceed Muslims in overall deletions state-wide.

"Since the first list was based on mapping, regions like Murshidabad and Maldah saw the lowest deletions as Muslims were well-mapped with the 2002 list. It's only after the ECI introduced the illogical concept of 'logical discrepancy' that more Muslin names started getting removed," Shabir Ahmed, lead researcher at SABAR, tells The Quint.

Former Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, Jawhar Sircar, also believes the deletion data reveals the more sinister designs of the saffron brigade.

"Anti-Muslim sentiment is an integral block of the RSS-BJP's Hindutva politics. They refuse to admit the phenomenon of the Bengali Muslim population of India," Sircar told The Quint in a recent interview.