Zohran Mamdani Beat the Hindu Right Wing in New York Too

On the evening of 16 July, for instance, there had been a surprise campaigner in the New York City mayoral election. One who had flown all the way from India to be there.

Kajal Shingala aka Kajal Hindustani, the far-right activist who was arrested in 2023 over a hate speech that was said to have triggered communal violence in Gujarat's Una, had made her way to New York as part of a US tour. In front of an audience brought together by the Gujarati Samaj of New York and a host of other Indian American and Hindu American groups, Shingala had launched an attack against the Muslim candidate in the running for mayor—Zohran Mamdani.

Shingala referred to Mamdani, then the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, as a "jihadi zombie"—and likened him to a monster.