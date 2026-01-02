'We Are All Thinking of You': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Pens Note For Umar Khalid

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has written a personal, handwritten note to Indian activist Umar Khalid, who has been incarcerated since 2020 in connection with the Delhi riots case. The note was delivered to Khalid’s parents during their visit to the United States in December 2025 and was later shared publicly by Khalid’s partner on social media. Khalid, a former student leader, remains in jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, having recently received temporary bail to attend his sister’s wedding.
According to The News Minute, Mamdani’s note read: “Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume oneself. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you.” The note was made public shortly after Mamdani’s historic midnight swearing-in as New York City’s 112th mayor, marking him as the city’s first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born mayor.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Khalid’s parents met Mamdani during their trip to the US, where they discussed Khalid’s ongoing incarceration. Khalid’s partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri, confirmed that the note was handed over during this meeting and later shared it online. The letter referenced Khalid’s reflections on bitterness and resilience, themes he has written about from jail.
This report noted, Khalid’s father, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, stated that Mamdani had followed Khalid’s case closely and had read his letters from jail. Ilyas also met US Congressman Jamie Raskin during the same visit, which led to a letter from several US lawmakers to India’s ambassador expressing concern over Khalid’s prolonged pre-trial detention.
This article added, Khalid’s interim bail in December 2025 allowed him to attend his sister’s wedding, but he was required to remain at home and returned to jail after the event. His partner described the brief period at home as precious, with Khalid spending time with family and enjoying home-cooked meals.
As this report noted, Mamdani’s note comes at a time when Khalid’s detention has drawn international attention, with human rights organisations and lawmakers raising concerns about the fairness of the legal process. The note was seen as a gesture of solidarity from a prominent international political figure.
Mentioned in this report, US Congressman James McGovern also wrote to India’s ambassador, highlighting the need for a fair trial and referencing international human rights obligations. The letter from Mamdani is part of a broader pattern of international advocacy regarding Khalid’s case.
This news report said, Mamdani’s assumption of office was marked by a historic ceremony and a commitment to policies centred on affordability and social justice. His outreach to Khalid’s family aligns with his public stance on civil rights and international solidarity.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.