This Video Showing Zelenskyy Performing in Front of Putin Is Edited

A video is going viral with a claim that it shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy performing in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin is seen sitting in the audience and applauding the performance.

Several such claims about Zelenskyy have gone viral amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which began with the Russian invasion of the country on 24 February 2022.

However, we found that the viral clip consisted of two different videos of a Russian comedy show, which was merged into one. The first clip shows Zelenskyy performing in a Russian comedy show, KVN Major League, in 2002, and the second clip shows Putin at the same show's 2006 Special Project.