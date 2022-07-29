ADVERTISEMENT

Unrelated Photos Shared as Younger Version of Prime Minister, President

A photo of a man sweeping the floor has been altered, while a daily wager from Odisha has been identified as Murmu.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
i

A collage of four images, claiming to show younger versions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is going viral on social media.

However, this claim is not entirely true. Other than Yogi's picture, all the other images are unrelated.

  • The image which has been presented as Modi sweeping the floor is an altered image.

  • The woman seen in a saree is not Murmu but Sukumar Tudu, a daily wager from Odisha.

  • The man posing with an auto is Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat President Baba Kamble and not Shinde.

CLAIM

The claim states that the picture shows the leaders in their younger days.

An archived version can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Similar claims can be seen here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We found that the images other than of Yogi's are unrelated. Let's take a look at them one by one:

1. NARENDRA MODI'S PHOTO

We conducted a reverse image search on the picture and found out that this is an altered image.

We found an archive of the news agency Associated Press, which carried the original image from 1946 by a photographer named Max Desfor.

Original image was clicked in 1946.

(Source: Max Desfor/ AP Photo/Screenshot)

The description of the image said that the picture shows a man belonging to the Harijan community, sweeping, from 2 June 1946.

On comparing the two images, we could notice that Modi's face has been photoshopped there.

Modi's face has been photoshopped over another man's picture.

(Source: The Quint)

2. DROUPADI MURMU'S PHOTO

We conducted a reverse image search on Google which led us to an article by news channel News18, posted on 23 July 2022.

The report carried the same image of the woman and mentioned her name as Sukumar Tudu.

Tudu works at Uparbeda’s primary health centre as a daily wager.

The woman is from Odisha. 

(Source: News18/ screenshot)

3. YOGI ADITYANATH'S PHOTO

On conducting a reverse image search on this picture, we found an article by English newspaper, The Time of India, posted on 19 March 2017.

It carried the same viral image with a caption that stated Yogi Adityanath alias Ajay Singh Bisht, received ‘deeksha’ in 1994 when he was 22-years-old.

The report highlighted a timeline of Yogi's political career till 2017.

Yogi Adityanath's picture from the younger days. 

(Source: TOI/Screenshot)

4. EKNATH SHINDE'S PHOTO

We noticed 'MH 14' on the number plate seen on the autorickshaw and found out that the vehicle has been registered in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune.

The auto is registered in Pune.

(Source: The Quint)

Next, we conducted a reverse image search on Google and came across the same picture uploaded by 'Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat Pune' on Facebook.

The post mentioned that the person seen in the picture is Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat's President, Baba Kamble.

The photo shows Baba Kamble.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

Another post by the same account also dismissed the claim about the picture showing young Eknath Shinde.

Clearly, as per the claim, the post does not show younger versions of the political leaders, except Yogi Adityanath.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
