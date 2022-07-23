EC Asks Shinde, Thackeray To Submit Documents To Prove Majority in Shiv Sena

The Election Commission (EC) of India has asked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to submit documents to the body, proving that they enjoy a majority in the party.

Both sides are to submit written statements by 1 pm on 8 August, explaining their views on the dispute within the party, when Shinde and around 40 MLAs rebelled last month and formed the Shinde camp of Shiv Sena, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) support.

The Shinde faction had written to the EC, claiming to have the support of 40 out 55 MLAs and 12 of 18 Lok Sabha MPs.