EC Asks Shinde, Thackeray To Submit Documents To Prove Majority in Shiv Sena
Both sides have been asked to submit documents by 8 August, to prove a majority to lead the party.
The Election Commission (EC) of India has asked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to submit documents to the body, proving that they enjoy a majority in the party.
Both sides are to submit written statements by 1 pm on 8 August, explaining their views on the dispute within the party, when Shinde and around 40 MLAs rebelled last month and formed the Shinde camp of Shiv Sena, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) support.
The Shinde faction had written to the EC, claiming to have the support of 40 out 55 MLAs and 12 of 18 Lok Sabha MPs.
Sending a notice to both camps, the EC said that the split in the party was evident. "...both the groups claim to be the real Shiv Sena with their leader being the alleged president of Shiv Sena party," it was quoted as stating by NDTV.
It then directed both factions to exchange the submitted documents, and invited replies or written submissions from them, adding that the next step for a "substantive hearing" would only take place after the documentary evidence and written statements were submitted to the EC.
Both sides will be required to frame issues for a larger bench of the Supreme Court's consideration by 27 July, scheduling the hearing for 1 August.
The Supreme Court had on 11 July directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to disqualify members of the Thackeray camp, after a plea for the same was sent by the Shinde team, on grounds of them defying the party whip (Shinde) during the election of the speaker and the trust vote held in June.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.