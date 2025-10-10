WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Sonam Wangchuk Arrest, AI-Visuals & More

From misinformation around activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest to misleading claims and AI-generated images of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra linked to the 'I love Muhammad' protests, and the Pakistan women's cricket team, here are the viral pieces of fake news that we debunked this week!
1. No, Leh ADC Didn’t Say They Arrested Sonam Wangchuk on Amit Shah’s Orders
A viral video from a Leh police press briefing claimed Wangchuk was arrested on orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and labelled a "Pakistani agent" after violence in Ladakh.
The police official urged the public not to blame the police but to direct their anger toward the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that they were only following orders.
However, the claim is false. The video has been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
You can read the story here.
2. This Photo of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Card Is AI-Generated
Amid the recent controversy, an image showing of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and a few other people holding up a poster reading 'I Love Muhammad' is being shared on social media.
However, we found that the image was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), which was confirmed to us by several AI-detection tools.
Read the story here.
3. Pakistan Captain Sprayed ‘Air Freshener’ Before India Entered Field? No!
A video showing Pakistan's women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana spraying something from a canister on the field during the match with India in Colombo, Sri Lanka has gone viral on social media.
Users claimed that it shows her spraying air freshener in an open field, before Team India entered the ground.
However, the claim is false. Fatima Sana was seen spraying disinfectant due to a 'bug issue' that unfolded on the ground. The match was halted due to excessive bugs and pests on the field as well.
Read the fact-check here.
4. BJP Member Shares Misleading Claim About Rahul Gandhi’s Social Media Followers
A video of Rahul Gandhi speaking at a public event is being shared on social media, where he said, "I have a big social media presence. I would not rely on that; it is a lot of fluff."
No, the claim is misleading as it lacks important context. Gandhi was speaking at a Colombian university, responding to a student’s question about getting rich through social media. He explained that it’s a temporary way to make money and referred to it as “fluff” in that context.
Read the story here.
5. Clip of Sudhir Chaudhary Discussing India's Veto Power UNGA Is AI-Manipulated!
A video of Doordarshan News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary is being shared on social media, where he claims India has been granted veto power at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), despite opposition from the United States of America (USA).
He also added that most countries supported India and that chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" were heard at the UN.
However, the claim is false as this video contains elements of content made using AI.
Read the story here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)