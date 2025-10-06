This Photo of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Card Is AI-Generated

An image showing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and a few other people holding up a poster reading 'I Love Muhammad' is being widely shared on social media.
How do we know?: A reverse image search on the photo showed us several posts with the image, however, none of them were credible sources.
On closely looking at the image, we noticed several irregularities in it, such as every person's skin texture being unnaturally smooth.
The central poster between the Gandhi siblings appears to be held by five hands despite there being only two people holding it.
Additionally, the bottom set of hands holding the poster only have four fingers each.
One person's face in the background is blurred, whereas another's hand appears to be oddly formed.
All these markers point toward the image being an AI-generated one.
To verify this, we ran the image through three AI-generated content detectors, namely, SightEngine, Was it AI, and AI or Not.
All three tools showed high confidence that the image was likely to contain AI-generated content or was a deepfake.
SightEngine was 98 percent sure about the image being a deepfake.
(Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)
Conclusion: An AI-generated image of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi is being shared as a real one of them holding a 'I Love Muhammad' poster.
