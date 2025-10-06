ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Photo of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Card Is AI-Generated

Several AI-generated content detection tools confirmed that the photo was not real and was made with AI.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
An image showing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and a few other people holding up a poster reading 'I Love Muhammad' is being widely shared on social media.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: Several tools confirmed that the image was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is not a real photo.

How do we know?: A reverse image search on the photo showed us several posts with the image, however, none of them were credible sources.

  • On closely looking at the image, we noticed several irregularities in it, such as every person's skin texture being unnaturally smooth.

  • The central poster between the Gandhi siblings appears to be held by five hands despite there being only two people holding it.

  • Additionally, the bottom set of hands holding the poster only have four fingers each.

  • One person's face in the background is blurred, whereas another's hand appears to be oddly formed.

  • All these markers point toward the image being an AI-generated one.

  • To verify this, we ran the image through three AI-generated content detectors, namely, SightEngine, Was it AI, and AI or Not.

  • All three tools showed high confidence that the image was likely to contain AI-generated content or was a deepfake.

  • SightEngine was 98 percent sure about the image being a deepfake.

    (Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated image of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi is being shared as a real one of them holding a 'I Love Muhammad' poster.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

