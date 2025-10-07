Pakistan Captain Sprayed ‘Air Freshener’ Before India Entered Field? No!

A video showing Pakistan's women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana spraying something from a canister is on the field during the match with India in Colombo, Sri Lanka has gone viral on social media with a claim that it shows her spraying air freshener in an open field.
Those sharing wrote, "Pakistani Players used an air freshener spray before INDIANS stepped on the ground." (sic.)
What we found: We ran a keyword search and came across reports by NDTV and the Indian Express from 5 October showing similar visuals of Sana spraying in the air on the field in Colombo.
Reports noted that during the initial 34 overs of the match, where India batted first, various insects were visible buzzing around the scene, especially near the pitch.
The initial effort to address the issue occurred when Pakistan captain Fatima Sana spoke to the umpires in the twenty eighth over.
A replacement fielder then entered the field equipped with bug spray, resulting in moments as Sana strolled around misting the air.
Eventually, a few individuals in face masks, carrying insect fogging machines, entered the field while players exited it and the match halted for a few minutes.
Additionally, the Indian Express report included images (credited to the Associated Press) from the 'bug infestation' event at the match between India and Pakistan.
Similar visual as the viral claim, Pakisatn captain seen spraying the 'bug spray.'
When the match was halted to deal with the bug infestation issue.
Team WebQoof also found a post by a Sportstar journalist on X from 5 October who noted that the players left the field so pest control professionals could 'spray the bugs away.'
They noted that the players were getting bothered and a short delay was expected.
Conclusion: A visual showing Fatima spraying 'bug control spray' on field has gone viral to falsely claim that it shows her taking a jibe at Team India by spraying 'air freshener' before their arrival on field.
