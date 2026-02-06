WebQoof Recap: Around HM Amit Shah, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Mumbai Flyover & More

From an old video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah going viral with an incorrect claim to a fake statement being attributed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here is the recap of our top five fact-checks from this week.
1. Old Video of Amit Shah’s Statement on Waqf Falsely Linked to UGC Controversy
A video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was being shared on the internet with users claiming that it showed him responding to the critics of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.
In the 23-seconds-long, the Union Minister was heard saying, "This is the law of the parliament, everyone has to accept it. What do you mean you won't accept it? How can you say that? We won't accept the law. This is the law of the Indian government. Everyone has to follow it and everyone has to accept it."
However, we found that the video was from April 2025 and showed Shah speaking inside the parliament during the discussions for the Waqf Amendment Bill.
2. Does This Video Show Former Indonesian Prez Joko Widodo at Tirumala Temple? No!
Media outlets like Republic and Thanthi TV shared a video of man walking through a crowded place with folded hands claiming that it showed former Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.
We found that the Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi, on their official X account, categorically denied the viral claim.
You can read the full story here.
3. Did FM Nirmala Sitharaman Say There Is No Poverty in the Country? No!
A graphic was being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that people are pretending to be poor and there is no poverty in the country.
Team WebQoof did not find any evidence to support the claim that Sitharaman indeed made the viral remarks. This made the viral claim false.
4. This Image Shows Real Visual of Bus Stuck on Narrow Lane in Mumbai Flyover? No!
A photograph showing a bus stuck in a narrow lane was doing the rounds on social media platforms, where users had linked it to the recent visuals of the new flyover in Mira-Bhayandar in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
However, we image had been generated with the help of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool and did not show a real visual.
You can read the full story here.
5. These Images of Zohran Mamdani & Mira Nair With Epstein Are AI-Generated
Social media users shared three images, which purportedly showed New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair posing with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as real visuals.
We found that these images were actually generated using the help of Google's AI tool and were shared on an X handle that regularly posts such AI-generated visuals.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)