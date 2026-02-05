Did FM Nirmala Sitharaman Say There Is No Poverty in the Country? No!

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there is no poverty in the country and that people are pretending to be poor.

What did the post say?: It carried text in Hindi that loosely translated to, "There are no poor people in our country, people pretend to be poor. People are buying a lot of gold and silver. - Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister."