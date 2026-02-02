ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Amit Shah’s Statement on Waqf Falsely Linked to UGC Controversy

This speech dates back to April 2025 during the discussions surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking inside the parliament is being shared as his response against the critics of the new guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the promotion of equity in higher education institutions.

What did he say?:

"This is the law of the parliament, everyone has to accept it. What do you mean you won't accept it? How can you say that? We won't accept the law. This is the law of the Indian government. Everyone has to follow it and everyone has to accept it. "

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this statement dates back to April 2025 and took place during the discussions for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check when Shah made this speech.

  • It led us to a post featuring the same viral clip on Facebook by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from 2 April 2025.

  • As per the post's caption, this statement was made during the discussions for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

  • Additionally, we also found a report by NDTV from 2 April 2025 which featured Shah's statement during the Waqf discussions.

  • Team WebQoof searched for posts related to Waqf on Shah's official Facebook page and found the statement from 2 April 2025.

  • Shah said that when a Member of Parliament allegedly claimed minorities would not accept the bill’s amendments, he responded that the law was passed by Parliament.

Conclusion: The viral claim is false as this statement is old from 2025 and not related to the UGC controversy.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Amit Shah   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

