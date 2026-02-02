Old Video of Amit Shah’s Statement on Waqf Falsely Linked to UGC Controversy

"This is the law of the parliament, everyone has to accept it. What do you mean you won't accept it? How can you say that? We won't accept the law. This is the law of the Indian government. Everyone has to follow it and everyone has to accept it. "
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check when Shah made this speech.
It led us to a post featuring the same viral clip on Facebook by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from .
As per the post's caption, this statement was made during the discussions for the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Additionally, we also found a report by NDTV from which featured Shah's statement during the Waqf discussions.
Team WebQoof searched for posts related to Waqf on Shah's official Facebook page and found the statement from
Shah said that when a Member of Parliament allegedly claimed minorities would not accept the bill’s amendments, he responded that the law was passed by Parliament.
Conclusion: The viral claim is false as this statement is old from 2025 and not related to the UGC controversy.
