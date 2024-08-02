WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Wayanad Landslide, NEET, Manipur & More

From misinformation around the Wayanad landslide to the NEET paper leak row and Yogi Adityanath along with a communal claim linked to Manipur, here are a few pieces of fake news that went viral this week.
1. Fact-Check: Photo of NEET (UG) 2024 Candidates Shared With False Communal Angle
Social media users are posting about the NEET paper leak and sharing an image of a list of candidates who obtained marks higher than the average on the exam.
The individuals who posted the picture claimed that it shows candidates from the Oasis School Centre in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, who allegedly gained an advantage from the leaked exam papers.
The claim is being presented communally, as it appears that the majority of the students in the photo are from the Muslim community.
Although the exam question paper was indeed leaked at Oasis School in Hazaribagh, the picture in the claim is unrelated to Jharkhand.
The advertisement from Universal Institute in Kottakkal, Kerala, displays a list of their top-performing students.
2. Rally in Viral Video Not Part of Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Protests by Students
A video of individuals displaying a banner with one person chanting slogans in Bangla-language is being circulated, claiming it is from Bangladesh.
Those who were the ones sharing information stated that the student demonstrators in Bangladesh chanted 'anti-India' slogans during the recent student movement aimed at eliminating the quota system in the country.
The claim is misleading. Even though this video is new and from Bangladesh, the situation is not the same. The protesters belong to a group called Gana Odhikar Parishad. They demonstrated their opposition to a newly agreed upon railway agreement between India and Bangladesh.
3. News Outlets Share 2020 Idukki Disaster's Image Shared as Wayanad Landslide
Several media outlets and social media users shared an image showing debris lying around on the ground after a landslide as one from Wayanad, Kerala.
The claim is false. This image dates back to August 2020 and is from Idukki landslide in Kerala.
4. Video of Woman Being Thrashed in Manipur Goes Viral With False Communal Twist
A video has gone viral on social media where users are claiming that it shows a Muslim woman being assaulted by Hindutva activists in Manipur.
However, the claim is false. Manipur police verified that the video does not have any communal aspect.
They also mentioned that the video depicts a woman in Manipur who has been allegedly beaten and is suspected of being involved in drug dealing.
5. Clipped Video Falsely Shared to Claim Yogi Adityanath 'Ignored' PM Modi
A video circulating on social media claims that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while other ministers greeted them with folded hands.
It is also said that Adityanath admitted the recognition of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
However, this video is clipped. In the original video, Adityanath acknowledges PM Modi by quickly folding his hands.
