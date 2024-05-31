WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around PM Modi's Speech, Opinion Polls & More

From misinformation around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Punjab to a video of alleged voter fraud during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections - here are some of the claims that went viral this week.
1. Fact-Check: No, PM Modi Didn't Claim One of the 'Panj Pyare' Was His Uncle
A video showing PM Narendra Modi giving a speech in Punjab, where he allegedly referred to one of the 'Panj Pyare' of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, as his relative went viral on social media.
Who were the 'Panj Pyare'?: The Panj Pyare or 'The five beloved ones' is a collective name given to five Sikh men namely, Bhai Dhaya Singh, Bhai Dharam Singh, Bhai Himmat Singh, Bhai Mohkam Singh and Bhai Sahib Singh by Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.
No, the Prime Minister did not make any such statement
During his public meeting in Punjab, PM Modi mentioned that one of the members of 'Panj Pyare' hailed from Dwarka, Gujarat.
Although he did not refer to him as his uncle or blood relative, he implied that the shared roots in Gujarat made them 'blood relatives'.
2. No, This Video Does Not Show ‘Voting Fraud’ During 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
A video circulating on social media platforms showing a man casting votes for three women at a polling station is being shared to claim voting fraud in the current Lok Sabha Elections.
The video is being shared with a caption that loosely translates to, 'Elections in North India! This is Modi's strategy to win 400 seats!'
Team WebQoof be traced back to at least May 2019 and is unrelated to the ongoing general elections. As per reports, the incident took place in Haryana's Faridabad during the then Lok Sabha Elections.
3. Can the Waqf Board Claim Any Property in India as Its Own? No!
Sharing news about a village in Maharashtra, Consulting Editor of CNN-News18 Rahul Shivshankar claimed that the Waqf Board is "empowered to declare any property as Waqf after conducting an inquiry under Sec 40 of the Waqf Act, 1995 (sic)."
The journalist claimed in his article that the Waqf board has the authority to designate 'any property as Waqf' following an investigation. Any disagreements concerning the investigation findings will be resolved by the Waqf Tribunal, with civil courts having no jurisdiction over the issue.
However, we found that the Waqf Board is only permitted send notices and not claim ownership of private properties. We found this by speaking to an expert and going through the Waqf Board Act.
4. No, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Didn't Welcome Bageshwar Dham Sarkar at Airport
A video showing Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, being greeted at Abu Dhabi airport, with claims that he was welcomed by the Abu Dhabi Sheikh is being shared on social media platforms.
The video also claimed that a holiday from 22 to 26 May has been announced to allow people to participate in his event.
However, the claim is false. The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, did not receive Shastri in the UAE.
Instead, he was welcomed and invited by a businessman from Abu Dhabi known as Dr. Bu Abdullah.
Dr. Bu Abdullah he confirmed his identity to The Quint and said that it was him in video. He also mentioned that he was a businessman.
5. Fact-Check: ABP Survey Showing BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Loss Is Altered
A viral screenshot showing the ABP News-C Voter Survey's opinion poll indicating BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari losing the Lok Sabha elections in Northeast Delhi is being shared on social media platforms.
Nevertheless, the claim is incorrect. This graphic has been digitally altered from a original video by ABP News. The original poll had indicated Tiwari's victory through an opinion poll.
ABP News also put out a post on their official X page calling the screenshot, "fake."
