WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around PM Modi's Speech, Opinion Polls & More

A video showing PM Narendra Modi giving a speech in Punjab, where he allegedly referred to one of the 'Panj Pyare' of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, as his relative went viral on social media.

Who were the 'Panj Pyare'?: The Panj Pyare or 'The five beloved ones' is a collective name given to five Sikh men namely, Bhai Dhaya Singh, Bhai Dharam Singh, Bhai Himmat Singh, Bhai Mohkam Singh and Bhai Sahib Singh by Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.