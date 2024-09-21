How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

From misinformation around the violence in Manipur, late CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and the Adani group, take our weekly quiz and find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)