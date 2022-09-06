Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Sitaram Yechury, Will Meet CM Kejriwal Later

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 6 September, met key opposition leaders in Delhi, on the second day of his maiden visit to the national capital since he broke ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kumar first met Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, followed by a visit to the CPI headquarters to hold talks with General Secretary D Raja.

Kumar will meet his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the afternoon, and also former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala later in the day.