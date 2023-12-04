Join Us On:

Fact-Check: Does This Video Show a Robot Waitress Serving at a Restaurant?

The video shows a human dancing like a robot at a restaurant in Chongqing, China.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Does This Video Show a Robot Waitress Serving at a Restaurant?
A video showing a waitress behaving like a robot and serving customers at a restaurant is being shared on social media.

What are the users saying?: Users have claimed it shows a robot waitress.

But..?: It is not an actual robot. The video shows a human dancing and serving like a robot.

  • We found videos on the short-video hosting platform TikTok and news reports about the person in the video who serves customers by dancing like a robot at a restaurant in Chongqing city in China.

How did we find out?:

  • We notified a TikTok username in the viral video.

  • Using a virtual private network (VPN), we looked for the username on TikTok in the viral video.

Here is a close-up of the username. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint

  • We came across two videos of the person in the viral video in which she breaks out of character.

  • In this video, the supposed robot waitress is serving a customer. She eventually breaks out of that character and bursts into a laugh with the customer.

  • In another video, she can be seen mopping the floor. However, she breaks out of the robotic flow and starts mopping aggressively.

  • With a relevant keyword search, we came across two news reports by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) and Business Insider about a 'robot dancing' waitress at a restaurant in China.

  • SCMP reported that the name of the person in the video was Qin, who owned a hotpot restaurant in Chongqing, China.

  • Apart from this, Qin was also a professional street dancer. Using her dancing skills, she interacts and serves customers in a robotic feel at her restaurant.

  • Additionally, Business Insider also reported that it is not a robot but rather a human in the viral video.

Conclusion: It is clearly not a robot waitress serving customers in the viral video. Instead, a human who interacts and serves customers by doing a robotic-style dance at a hot pot restaurant in China.

