Fact-Check: Does This Video Show a Robot Waitress Serving at a Restaurant?

A video showing a waitress behaving like a robot and serving customers at a restaurant is being shared on social media.
What are the users saying?: Users have claimed it shows a robot waitress.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
But..?: It is not an actual robot. The video shows a human dancing and serving like a robot.
We found videos on the short-video hosting platform TikTok and news reports about the person in the video who serves customers by dancing like a robot at a restaurant in Chongqing city in China.
How did we find out?:
We notified a TikTok username in the viral video.
Using a virtual private network (VPN), we looked for the username on TikTok in the viral video.
We came across two videos of the person in the viral video in which she breaks out of character.
In this video, the supposed robot waitress is serving a customer. She eventually breaks out of that character and bursts into a laugh with the customer.
In another video, she can be seen mopping the floor. However, she breaks out of the robotic flow and starts mopping aggressively.
With a relevant keyword search, we came across two news reports by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) and Business Insider about a 'robot dancing' waitress at a restaurant in China.
SCMP reported that the name of the person in the video was Qin, who owned a hotpot restaurant in Chongqing, China.
Apart from this, Qin was also a professional street dancer. Using her dancing skills, she interacts and serves customers in a robotic feel at her restaurant.
Additionally, Business Insider also reported that it is not a robot but rather a human in the viral video.
Conclusion: It is clearly not a robot waitress serving customers in the viral video. Instead, a human who interacts and serves customers by doing a robotic-style dance at a hot pot restaurant in China.
