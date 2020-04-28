Robot Tech Used in Bengaluru Hospital to Reduce Risk of COVID-19

Embracing new technologies to better treat patients of COVID-19, a hospital in Bengaluru is using robot technology to deliver medicines and food to patients being treated for coronavirus.

Visuals from Victoria hospital in Bengaluru, the designated hospital for the treatment of COVID-19, showed a robot being used in the wards.

Developed by CISCO, it is a remotely controlled device which is used to supply drugs and other essential requirements to COVID-19 patients with minimum human contact.

The device is equipped with a monitor, which can probe ECG, BP and SPO2, among other things. Once connected, all the readings from the device will be received in the control room.

The device also carries a camera, which allows the doctors to observe the patients remotely from the control room. The primary advantage is that it limits the risk of infection to the doctors and health workers, from the infected patient.