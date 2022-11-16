No, Virat Kohli Did Not Show Support for Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

We then went through Kohli's social media accounts to see whether he had expressed support for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on 7 September earlier this year but didn't come across any posts doing so.

No credible news reports mentioned the cricketer supporting the Yatra either.

Evidently, a six-year-old photo of cricketer Virat Kohli has been edited and shared to claim that he expressed his support for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.