FIFA WC 2022: Messi vs Mbappe – Greatest Third Act or Rise of a New World Order?

That, the phrase ‘football is a team sport’ has never been debated, despite often being incongruously overused, is a cogent proof of its authenticity.

It is for this reason that all 12 Argentine players, who were involved in defeating West Germany to win the World Cup in 1986, deserve equal credit. Following the theme, praises should be showered on all 15 French footballers who stunned a star-studded Brazil side to become maiden world champions in 1998.

Yet, ask any Argentina supporter about the first thought that comes to mind about the 1986 World Cup, and the response will be – Diego Maradona. Ask a France fan about memories of the 1998 triumph, and you’ll instantaneously hear – Zinedine Zidane.