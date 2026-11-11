ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Video of Monkeys Being Scared of Fireworks Is AI-Generated

The video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show real visuals of monkeys.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video, appearing to show two grown monkeys and one infant monkey sitting in a balcony and getting scared while fireworks go off has gone viral on social media.

  • The video is being shared to elicit compassion and empathy, asking people to keep the voiceless in mind during Diwali.

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user Akhilesh Yadav had garnered over 15 lakh views.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video is an AI-generated one.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral video, which led us to a Facebook post which shared the same video.

  • This one, however, carried an 'AI content' label.

  • Additionally, we also came across a Reddit post sharing the video, where one commenter had shared the link to a Facebook post, identifying it as the source.

  • We noticed that this post, by user 'Love.nature.48' was the clearest version of the clip, as well as the oldest one, shared on 1 November 2026.

This video also carried the 'AI content' label, but showed that it was labelled so by the person originally sharing the content.

When we went through the page, we noticed that it only shared AI-generated videos of animals, with the one in the claim being its most viewed one.

When we ran the viral video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector, it noted an 88.8 percent likelihood of the video being so.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video of three monkeys being scared of fireworks has gone viral on social media, where users believed it to be a real video.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Monkey   Diwali   Fireworks 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×