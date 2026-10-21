Fact-Check: Old Video from Georgia Falsely Linked to Protests in France

A video of a man shooting fireworks with a crowd watching is going viral on social media, claiming to show the current protests in France.
Demonstrations began in France in late September 2026 when students began protesting over poor schooling conditions, including teacher shortages and dismal facilities.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post from December with similar visuals.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned, "Fireworks at anti-government protest in Georgia". (translated from Polish to English)
We also found a post by British news outlet The Telegraph about the same incident.
The video's caption reads, "Protesters in Georgia used a makeshift firework gun against riot police on the third night of violent clashes with the pro-Russian government in the capital."
According to a report by the Associated Press, protesters used fireworks against riot police when they gathered across Georgia as part of demonstrations against the government's decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.
Conclusion: The video is from 2024 and shows protests against the suspension of Georgia's European Union accession process.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)