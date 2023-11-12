ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Good Memories': Kajol Shares Pics From Sets as 'Baazigar' Completes 30 Years

The film also features Shah Rukh Khan in a leading role.

Kajol too to social media to talk about Baazigar's 30 year completion, a film which also featured SRK. She siad, "#baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk . The first time I met @anumalikmusic … and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child.

She dded, "And how can I forget @therealxt , @iam_johnylever , @theshilpashetty ..So many good memories and unstoppable laughter ..To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face ..
Just because ..#30yearsofbaazigar"

