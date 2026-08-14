Viral Image of Woman Grabbing Jawaharlal Nehru by His Collar Is AI-Generated

An image is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru being grabbed by the collar by a woman after he stepped out of Parliament.
The claim: The caption reads, "Once, a woman grabbed Nehru Ji's collar right after he stepped out of Parliament.
She yelled, 'The country is free now, and you became the Prime Minister, but what did we get?' Nehru Ji smiled warmly and replied, 'You have the complete freedom to grab a Prime Minister's collar.' "
The post targets the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that if someone asked a question like this to the people in power today, they would be thrown in jail.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources that shared it.
Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.
According to the tool, the image is 99.9 precent likely to have been generated by AI.
We ran the image through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also indicated it is very likely AI-generated.
We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.
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