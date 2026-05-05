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Clip Of Crowd Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Howrah Is Not Related to WB Elections

We found that the video has no relation to the West Bengal election results announced on 4 May.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrating at the Howrah Bridge by chanting Jai Shri Ram after early trends showed the party crossing the majority mark in West Bengal.

  • The video has been shared extensively on social media, including by news organisations such as Pune Mirror and Times Now.

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video had been circulating even before the announcement of the election results on 4 May 2026.

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How did we find this out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of social media posts that shared the same video.

  • An Instagram account, indialive24.7 shared the same video on 9 March, 2026.

  • Its caption noted, 'A video circulating on social media shows a group of people chanting “Jai Shri Ram” while standing on the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.' There is no mention of elections in the post.

  • We found another post, shared by Instagram user, pradip.dac, which posted the same video on 9 March 2026.

  • The videos have been circulating since before the election results were announced, proving that they do not show BJP supporters celebrating the party's win.

Conclusion: The video does not show BJP supporters celebrating the party's win, as it has been circulating on social media before the election results were announced.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  BJP   West Bengal   Howrah 

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