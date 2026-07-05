AI-Altered Video Shared as Foreign Secy Vikram Misri’s Statement on Op Sindoor

A video of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri talking to a reporter is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that he spoke about the Indian government being "forced to admit the fallen soldiers in Operation Sindoor due to political pressure from the families of victims."
What does he say?: Responding to a query about the recent disclosure of the names of the soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor, Misri appears to say that it was the centre's decision to do so.
"But as far as I know, the military leadership was reluctant to show any losses, but Prime Minister made a right call at the right time and ordered that we have to pay homage to out martyrs. It was because of these same differences that the previous CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) has changed," Misri purportedly says.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a clip shared on The Tribune's verified YouTube channel, which resembled the video from the claim.
In this video, Misri clarified that the Government of India did not officially participate, support, or get involved in any events pertaining to an India-Pakistan dialogue.
He said that the government did not take any cognisance of such private events, and that the retired dignitaries and diplomats in attendance spoke for themselves and not the nation.
None of the reports that we came across, such as these ones by Hindustan Times and India Today, made any mention of Misri speaking about Operation Sindoor or Indian soldiers.
Is it AI?: Since there was no evidence of Misri making a statement of this nature, we ran the clip through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool, as well as Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector.
Hive Moderation's tool noted a 96.9 percent likelihood of the video containing AI-generated audio.
Using Hiya's tool, we ran checks on Misri's voice as well as the reporter's voice.
For the former, the tool gave the audio clip a score of 20 out of 100, noting that the voice was likely to be a deepfake.
When it came to the reporter's voice, the tool was more confident about it being AI, giving it an authenticity score of three out of 100.
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated video is being shared to falsely claim that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri admitted that the government disclosed names of those who died in action during Operation Sindoor due to pressure from the deceased's families.
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