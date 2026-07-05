AI-Altered Video Shared as Foreign Secy Vikram Misri’s Statement on Op Sindoor

A video of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri talking to a reporter is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that he spoke about the Indian government being "forced to admit the fallen soldiers in Operation Sindoor due to political pressure from the families of victims."

What does he say?: Responding to a query about the recent disclosure of the names of the soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor, Misri appears to say that it was the centre's decision to do so.