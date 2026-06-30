Operation Sindoor: Cong Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Rajnath Singh

On 30 June 2026, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal submitted a breach of privilege notice against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The notice alleges that Rajnath Singh misled Parliament regarding the number of military casualties during Operation Sindoor. The Congress party claims that Singh’s statement in the Lok Sabha last year, asserting no soldiers were killed in the operation, was contradicted by recent disclosures listing six personnel who died.
According to Deccan Herald, K C Venugopal addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stating that the Defence Minister’s remarks on 28 July 2025 were “clearly misleading or incorrect.” Venugopal cited a recent statement that included the names of six military personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor, directly contradicting Singh’s earlier assertion.
Venugopal emphasised that “misleading the House or withholding information from the House by a Minister on the floor of the House constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House.” The Congress party has called for the initiation of breach of privilege proceedings against Rajnath Singh as coverage revealed.
Sharing the letter publicly, Venugopal described the situation as a “grave insult” to the families of the six deceased personnel and to the armed forces. He stated, “They died in service of our nation, while defending it against our enemies, and the so-called nationalist Government simply lied about their martyrdom.” The Congress party has also demanded the resignation of Rajnath Singh and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as further details emerged.
“It is well established that misleading the House or withholding information from the House by a Minister on the floor of the House constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House,” Venugopal wrote in his letter to the Speaker.
The Congress party’s Ex-Servicemen Department chief, Col Rohit Chaudhry (Retd), criticised the government’s handling of the matter, stating that Rajnath Singh’s remarks in Parliament were met with applause from Bharatiya Janata Party MPs. He asserted that such actions insult the armed forces and called for Singh’s resignation according to statements.
The names of the six military personnel—five from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force—were recently inscribed on the National War Memorial. This marks the first official release of the names of those killed during Operation Sindoor as reporting indicated.
During the Lok Sabha session in July 2025, Rajnath Singh had stated, “If you want to ask, have any of our courageous soldiers been killed in this Operation (Sindoor), the answer is no.” The recent developments have led to renewed scrutiny of the government’s transparency regarding military operations and casualties as details emerged.
“When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was lying in Parliament that no soldier had been martyred, the BJP MPs were clapping. None of these people have the right to sit in the House. Rajnath Singh has insulted the country's army and soldiers — we demand his resignation.”Col Rohit Chaudhry (Retd)
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