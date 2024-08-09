Videos of Men Being Lynched in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Angle

(Trigger Warning: Visuals and descriptions of graphic violence. Reader discretion is advised.)

Two disturbing videos — one showing a man's body lying on the ground, being kicked and hit by a group of people surrounding it, and the other showing a man being tied and attacked — are being shared on social media, claiming that they shows Muslims targeting and killing Hindus amid the recent turmoil in Bangladesh.

(Note: We have not added links to these videos due to their graphic nature.)