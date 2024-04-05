ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fake Notice Targeting Bangladesh Islamic Group Viral With Communal Spin

Jamiyat Ahl-Al-Hadith's original notice was also posted on 6 February 2022.

A notice attributed to Bangladesh Jamiyat Ahl-Al-Hadith, a religious organisation about converting Hindu girls to Islam is being shared on social media.

  • The note also states prices for converting different categories of Hindu girls.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

This post recorded 40.1K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the notice is fake.

  • In a press release, the organisation stated that the viral notice was fake and shared an image of the original one.

  • In the original notice, the date stamp matches with the viral one.

How did we find out?: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search the photo and came across a notice with the same letterhead.

  • We compared both images and noticed that the date stamp matched with one another.

Both notices have been translated from Bangla to English using Google Translate. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • However, difference such as the title, 'Special Notice' (translated from Bangla to English) was missing from the original.

  • The original notice was about a meeting held on 5 Februrary 2022. It stated the discussion of the meeting about increasing activities of their organisation.

  • We surfed the organisation's website and in their press release section, came across a statement against the purported notice.

  • They also provided the original notice which was the same as the one we mentioned above.

This has been translated from Bangla to English using Google Translate. 

(Source: Jamiyat Organisation/Screenshot) 

In its press release, the organisation wrote, "A fake notification is being shared on X and Facebook, which is lying by manipulating them for their own nefarious ends. Several radical Hindutva faction in Bangladesh have joined them."

  • It further mentioned that the notice has deliberately disseminated rumours and damaged the reputation of Jamiat, and undermined communal harmony by publishing conspiratorial and baseless circulars.

  • It added, "Bangladesh Jamiat Ahle Hadith has nothing to do with the phoney circular."

(translated from Bangla to English)

Conclusion: Clearly, a fake notice attributed to the Bangladesh Jamiat Ahle Hadith with false communal spin is being shared on social media platforms.

Topics:  Bangladesh   Fact Check   Webqoof 

