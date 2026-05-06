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This Video Doesn’t Show Police Officers Celebrating BJP’s Win in West Bengal

The video dates back to September 2022 and has no relation to the West Bengal elections.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing police officers dancing in the streets is making the rounds on social media.

What is the claim?: The viral video is being shared with the claim that it shows police officers celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video has been taken out of context and shows police officers celebrating Ganpati Visarjan in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a YouTube post that shared the same video before the elections.

  • The YouTube video was posted by a user named MaheshJakkani on 12 September 2022 and has the caption 'Ganesh Nimarjanam Viral Video', indicating that it is not related to the elections.

We ran a keyword search, which led us to another YouTube video, posted on 10 September 2022, with the caption 'Ganpati Visarjan Police dance. 2022 Kolhapur'.

The caption mentions that the video is from Kolhapur. Based on the landmarks visible in the background, we were able to find the location on Google Maps.

Conclusion: The video was taken out of context and does not show police officers celebrating the BJP's win in West Bengal.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  BJP   West Bengal   Ganesh Visarjan 

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