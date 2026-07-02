Does This Video Show the Police Beating up Bhim Army Activist Suresh Jatav? No!

A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Bhim Army activist Suresh Jatav being beaten up by the police for insulting the Hindu deity Lord Rama.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a report by news agency ANI from sharing the same visuals.
According to the report, the video shows the police beating up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Leader Shivraj Nariyalwale.
The Quint had fact-checked the same video twice: once in May 2021, when it was shared, stating that an ambulance driver, who allegedly turned off the oxygen cylinder supply line in a Telangana hospital, was thrashed by cops.
It was shared again in November 2021, with the claim that it showed cops thrashing a man in Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win in the ICC T20 World Cup.
We had found that the incident had occurred at Deepak Hospital in Jalna, Maharashtra, when BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Shivraj Nariyalwale was beaten up by cops as he was a part of a group that reportedly created a ruckus after their patient passed away.
Using keywords, we found a report in Divya Marathi, which also stated that the video shows Shivraj Nariyalwale being beaten up.
According to the report, Shivraj had received information that a youth had died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
An argument broke out when the relatives of the deceased and Shivraj Nariyalwale asked the hospital administration about negligence on their part.
Conclusion: The video shows the police beating up BJP Youth Leader Shivraj Nariyalwale.
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