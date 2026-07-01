'Chora Toh Chahiye': Inside Haryana's Son Obsession Beating BJP's 'Beti Bachao'

If you travel through Haryana's districts, it is almost impossible to ignore the ubiquitous wall paintings of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,' 'save the girl child,' and 'stop female foeticide' in front of hospitals and public parks. But the real story lies elsewhere.

In Haryana, a deeply-entrenched, systemic problem ensures that the wall paintings remain a visible contradiction. If you're not living under a rock, you would be aware that Haryana has had one of the worst sex ratio numbers historically, having seen some improvement in the recent years — only to take a dip again.

In the first four months of 2026 alone, the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) has fallen down to 895 as compared to 925 of 2025. In May, data reviewed at a meeting chaired by additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Sumita Misra revealed that among the worst performers were Charkhi Dadri (769), Ambala (843) and Mahendragarh (847), while the better performing districts were Karnal (968) and Faridabad (932) and Kurukshetra (932).

The Quint travelled to Sonipat and Farukh Nagar to uncover as to why Haryana finds itself to be a focal point, what difference has years of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and other government schemes made on the ground? And what does the crackdown against sex determination practices look like?