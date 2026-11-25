A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Muslim homes being demolished during eviction drives conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura.
One of the posts sharing the video has captioned, "BJP’s bulldozer politics is spreading, with Muslim homes now being demolished in Tripura. Around 19,000 families have faced eviction drives in Assam under BJP rule, with Muslims disproportionately affected."
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video shows an eviction drive carried out in Dhaka's Mirpur, Bangladesh.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video from May 2026 with similar visuals.
The video was uploaded by a Bangladesh-based digital news portal, rajneete.com, on .
This indicates that the video is not recent.
The video's caption reads, "Slum eviction drive in Mirpur; illegal structures are being demolished using excavators. Yesterday, Wednesday (May 21), the eviction drive in the Mirpur area led to tension and clashes. During the operation, police personnel on duty faced a sudden attack by the slum dwellers." (translated from Bangla to English)
Bangla news portal Times Today Digital also shared the video, stating that it shows an eviction drive against illegal structures carried out in the Kalshi area of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Another video, shared by ATN Bangla News showed the same visuals and was captioned, "Slum dwellers plead through windows to prevent the demolition of their homes." (translated from Bangla to English)
According to the caption, the video shows Mirpur, Dhaka.
We were able to geolocate the area on Google Maps and confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.
Conclusion: The video doesn't show Tripura; it shows an eviction drive carried out in Mirpur, Bangladesh.
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