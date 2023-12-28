Clip of Clash Falsely Shared as Fight Between Pro-Khalistan and Pakistani Groups

A video showing a clash between people wearing turbans is going viral on social media, where people are claiming that it shows a fight between a group of pro-Khalistan people and Pakistani people.
The claim: Those sharing the video are claiming that the pro-Khalistan group was being supported by Pakistanis, until the former said that Pakistan's Punjab region was also a part of Khalistan.
At the time of writing this report, this post had gathered nearly 2,000 shares and around 1.4 lakh views.
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No. The video shows a fight between two Sikh groups during an annual religious event in California's Yuba City in the USA.
How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on them.
One result showed us a report by news organisation Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal's verified Facebook page, which carried a clearer version of the same video.
It was shared with a caption in Punjabi, which loosely translates to "Punjabis clash during Nagar Kirtan in America. Both sides attacked each other with sticks"
In another post, the organisation mentioned that the incident took place during a Nagar Kirtan (processional singing by a group in a residential area) in Yuba City, America.
Taking a cue from this, we carried out a keyword search for more details.
An unverified YouTube channel named 'Parvasi TV' shared a video of the clash, hosting one person who claimed to be present during the incident, who mentioned that some miscreants had started the fight outside a gurdwara.
Another video on an unverified channel mentioned that 10-15 young people came to the event "attempting to disrupt religious harmony," after which the police arrived at the site.
According to a report by The Times of India mentioned that the fight took place after a "heated argument" during the Nagar Kirtan event, but no injuries were reported.
While we were unable to independently verify the Khalistan angle given to the event, it is evident that the fight took place within the Sikh community.
The Quint has reached out a group that participated in the event and will update this report with more information as and when a response is received.
Conclusion: The claim that the video shows a fight between a pro-Khalistan group and Pakistani people is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)