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Fact-Check: Video of Schoolgirl Getting Stabbed Shared With False Communal Claim

The girl belongs to the Muslim community and there is no evidence to establish that the man is a Jamaat leader.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Hindu schoolgirl in Dhaka, Bangladesh, being stabbed after rejecting advances from a local Jamaat-e-Islami youth leader.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The victim belongs to the Muslim community. There is also no evidence that the accused is a Jamaat leader.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a few reports sharing the same visuals.

  • Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star reported that a young girl, Jakiya Sultana, was stabbed by a local youth outside her house in Kushtia town.

  • The man, who was reportedly stalking Sultana, has been identified as a youth named Imon.

  • According to the victim's father, the attacker had allegedly been harassing his daughter on her way to school for a while.

  • We found reports from Bangladeshi news outlets The Business Standard and Bangla TV reporting on the same.

  • As per Dhaka Tribune the victim suffered three deep wounds on her hand among other injury marks, but she is out of danger.

  • None of the reports identifies the accused as a Jamaat leader.

  • Bangladeshi fact-checking organisation Rumor Scanner's report confirmed that the victim belongs to a Muslim family, making the claim false.

Conclusion: The claim that the victim is a Hindu girl is false. There is also no evidence that the accused is a Jamaat leader.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Dhaka   Bangladesh   Webqoof 

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