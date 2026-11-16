Fact-Check: Video of Schoolgirl Getting Stabbed Shared With False Communal Claim

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Hindu schoolgirl in Dhaka, Bangladesh, being stabbed after rejecting advances from a local Jamaat-e-Islami youth leader.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The victim belongs to the Muslim community. There is also no evidence that the accused is a Jamaat leader.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a few reports sharing the same visuals.
Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star reported that a young girl, Jakiya Sultana, was stabbed by a local youth outside her house in Kushtia town.
The man, who was reportedly stalking Sultana, has been identified as a youth named Imon.
According to the victim's father, the attacker had allegedly been harassing his daughter on her way to school for a while.
We found reports from Bangladeshi news outlets The Business Standard and Bangla TV reporting on the same.
As per Dhaka Tribune the victim suffered three deep wounds on her hand among other injury marks, but she is out of danger.
None of the reports identifies the accused as a Jamaat leader.
Bangladeshi fact-checking organisation Rumor Scanner's report confirmed that the victim belongs to a Muslim family, making the claim false.
Conclusion: The claim that the victim is a Hindu girl is false. There is also no evidence that the accused is a Jamaat leader.
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