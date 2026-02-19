Jamaat-e-Islami’s Return: From Political Exile to Bangladesh’s Main Opposition

Jamaat-e-Islami—founded in undivided India in 1941 by Islamic scholar Abul Ala Maududi, and now operating in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, along with Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt—is counted among the institutions that gave birth to political Islam in the last century.

Active since 1979 in Bangladesh's political landscape, the party has faced many ups and downs. But, today, it has reach a point when it has secured almost one-third of the popular vote in the country’s recently concluded general elections.