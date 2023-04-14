Minor Stripped Naked & Forced To Chant Jai Shri Ram in MP's Indore, Case Filed

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a 11-year-old boy was allegedly stripped naked and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by a group of minors from another community.

The minors also shot the entire incident on camera and posted it on social media. Within hours, the video went viral, police said on Thursday, 13 April.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Indore) Suraj Verma said that the boy was taken to an isolated place by the minors, whom he knew, on the pretext of playing, and was thrashed by them.