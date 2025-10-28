Does This Video Show Rahul Gandhi After Being Detained on Drug Charges? No!

An old video showing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and actor Amitabh Bachchan at an airport is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video, which shows the Gandhi siblings hugging each other, is being shared to claim that it shows an old video where Bachchan had to go bring Rahul Gandhi back from the USA after he was caught in a “drugs case,” but was released on the then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demand.