Jailed for a Minor Offence in 1999, Indian Man Pays the Price in Trump's America

(This article was originally published on 22 September 2025. It has been republished in light of rumours doing the rounds that Paramjit Singh might be deported from the US, something his family has categorically denied speaking exclusively to The Quint.)

"My husband is growing weaker. In the few minutes I get in a day to speak to him, he cries sometimes. My son has his exams coming up, but he can't focus... He keeps thinking about how he can get his dad out. He's closer to his father than he is to me," Lakhwinder Kaur, Paramjit Singh's wife, tells The Quint.

In Trump's America, anybody can be hauled up for the slightest hint of human error—regardless of how long ago and under what circumstances the error was committed.