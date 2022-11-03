No, This Video Doesn't Show Rahul Gandhi Dancing After Morbi Bridge Collapse
This video was first uploaded on Congress’ Twitter handle on 30 October at 8:42 am.
A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and KC Venugopal dancing with locals is doing the rounds with a claim that the leaders were seen having fun and dancing after the bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi.
Who shared it?: The video has been shared by several users on social media to push the narrative that Gandhi turned a blind eye towards the tragedy in Gujarat and continued to have fun during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.
One of the posts on Twitter has been viewed over 1,30,000 times.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be seen here.)
But the fact is: The video is from the same day, but it was uploaded on Congress' Twitter handle in the morning (8:42 am) on 30 October and it shows Gandhi dancing with the locals in Telangana.
What about the bridge collapse?: The bridge in Morbi, which has claimed the lives of at least 141 people, collapsed on 30 October in the evening. As per the CCTV footage, the incident happened at 6:32 pm.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using video verification tool InVid and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a video tweeted by the Indian National Congress (INC) on 30 October at 8:42 am.
What does the video show?: It shows the three Congress leaders dancing with the locals. The video was also posted on the party's Facebook page.
We also came across another video of the same event posted by All India Mahila Congress' official page on Facebook.
They had shared the video on 30 October at 10:08 am with a caption, 'Shri Rahul Gandhi and fellow Bharat Yatris take part in the traditional Bathukamma dance of Telangana.'
Conclusion: Clearly, the video predates the bridge collapse tragedy and is being shared with a false claim.
