Fact-Check: No, Smriti Irani Wasn't Reading a Book on Rahul Gandhi
The original picture shows Irani reading a book on PM Modi's public life, titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery.'
A photograph of Union Minister Smriti Irani, which shows her reading a book with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's photo on the cover and title 'Rahul Gandhi's Day-to-Day Schedule 2022 – 2023', is being shared on social media.
However, this photo is edited. The original photo, shared on Irani's verified Twitter account, shows her reading a book titled, 'Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery,' which is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life.
She had shared the photo on 18 September 2002, when she was in Patna for the launch of the book's Hindi version.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a tweet shared on Smriti Irani's verified Twitter account on 18 September 2022.
The book, in this tweet, showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on its cover and the title read, 'Modi@20'.
'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' is a book about Modi's public life, authored by several notable figures, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and S Jaishankar, and authors Amish Tripathi and Sudha Murthy, which was launched in May 2022.
Irani was in Patna, Bihar on 18 September to launch the book's Hindi version, along with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde.
Evidently, an edited photograph of Union Minister Smriti Irani reading a book on Modi's public life is being shared to claim that she is keep a close watch on Gandhi's schedule for 2022 and 2023.
